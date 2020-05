PETALING JAYA: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry has released a list of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for all types of businesses allowed to operate in full capacity.

This follows an announcement made by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on his Labour Day address earlier this morning.

All businesses are allowed to operate except those under enhanced movement control order (EMCO)

Here is the breakdown of the SOP that needs to be observed by various sectors:

1) Shopping malls, hypermarket, departmental store, pharmacy, boutique/clothes shop, convenience shop/mini mart

Operating hours: 8am - 11pm

Customer attendance hours: 10am - 10pm

Worker capacity: 100%

Activity and protocol:

Sanitation and cleaning to be done three times a day while operating

Encourage the use of hand sanitiser

Giving one worker a task to ensure there is

i) social distancing of 1 meter while in the premises

ii) limit the number of customer in the premises at one time

iii) No wifi services provided during MCO

Encourage customers to wear face mask while in the premises

To record and take the temperature of the workers

Encourage to make electronic payments

2) Laundrettes (including self service)

Operating hours: 8am - 10pm

Customer attendance hours: 9am - 10pm

Worker capacity: 100%

Activity and protocol:

Sanitation and cleaning to be done three times a day while operating

Encourage the use of hand sanitiser

Giving one worker a task to ensure there is

i) social distancing of 1 meter while in the premises

ii) limit the number of customer in the premises at one time

iii) No wifi services provided during MCO

Encourage customers to wear face mask while in the premises

To record and take the temperature of the workers

Encourage to make electronic payments

3) Clothes and fashion accessories shops

Operating hours: 8am - 10pm

Customer attendance hours: 9am - 10pm

Worker capacity: 100%

Activity and protocol:

Sanitation and cleaning to be done three times a day while operating

Encourage the use of hand sanitiser

i) social distancing of 1 meter while in the premises

ii) limit the number of customer in the premises at one time

iii) Not allowed to try on clothes

Encourage customers to wear face mask while in the premises

To record and take the temperature of the workers

Encourage to make electronic payments

4) Restaurants

Operating hours: 6am - 11pm

Customer attendance hours: 7am - 10pm

Worker capacity: 100%

Activity and protocol:

Sanitation and cleaning to be done three times a day while operating

Encourage the use of hand sanitiser

i) social distancing of 1 meter while in the premises

ii) limit the number of customer in the premises at one time

Encourage customers to wear face mask while in the premises

To record and take the temperature of the workers

Impose time limit and have dining tables to have a distance of 2 meters

Encourage to make booking online for take away or dine in

Encourage to make electronic payments

5) Furniture shop, jewellery shop, electric and electronic shop, stationary and book shop, hardware shop, pet food shop

Operating hours: 9am - 9pm

Customer attendance hours: 10am - 8pm

Worker capacity: 100%

Activity and protocol:

Sanitation and cleaning to be done three times a day while operating

Encourage the use of hand sanitiser

i) social distancing of 1 meter while in the premises

ii) limit the number of customer in the premises at one time

Encourage customers and workers to wear face mask while in the premises

To record and take the temperature of the workers and customers

Encourage to make electronic payments

6) car workshop, maintenance and spare parts

Operating hours: 7am - 10pm

Customer attendance hours: 8am - 9pm

Worker capacity: 100%

Activity and protocol:

Sanitation and cleaning to be done three times a day while operating

Encourage the use of hand sanitiser

i) social distancing of 1 meter while in the premises

ii) limit the number of customer in the premises at one time



Encourage customers and workers to wear face mask while in the premises

To record and take the temperature of the workers and customers

Encourage to make electronic payments

7) spectacle and optical tool shop

Operating hours: 9am - 9pm

Customer attendance hours: 10am - 8pm

Worker capacity: 100%

Activity and protocol:

Sanitation and cleaning to be done three times a day while operating

Encourage the use of hand sanitiser

i) social distancing of 1 meter while in the premises

ii) limit the number of customer in the premises at one time

Encourage customers and workers to wear face mask while in the premises

To record and take the temperature of the workers and customers

Encourage to make electronic payments

8) Petrol stations

Operating hours: Dependent on the respective state government and local authorities

Customer attendance hours: Dependent on the respective state government and local authorities

Worker capacity: 100%

Activity and protocol:

Sanitation and cleaning to be done three times a day while operating and making sure the pump nozzle is sanitised frequently

Encourage the use of hand sanitiser

i) social distancing of 1 meter while in the premises

ii) limit the number of customer in the premises at one time

Encourage customers and workers to wear face mask while in the premises

To record and take the temperature of the workers and customers

Encourage to make electronic payments

The company has to establish a response taskforce team against Covid-19 to prepare and conduct procedures managing Covid-19 infection cases