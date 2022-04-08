Domestic Trade Ministry takes action against 18 chicken traders in T’ganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu branch of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) took action against 18 chicken traders including wholesalers and retailers during Op Pantau from April 3 to 7.

Its director, Saharuddin Mohd Kia, said they were hauled up for various offences such as cheating with regard to prices and selling chicken above the ceiling price set by the government.

“We conducted inspections on 1,935 premises in Op Pantau, held in conjunction with Ramadan, and from this number, there were 18 cases (offences) recorded with a total compound value of RM6,600,“ he said here today.

He reminded traders to not take the opportunity to raise prices of goods arbitrarily during the fasting month and Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration as price monitoring is being carried out more frequently and stern action will be taken by enforcement officers.

Apart from that, Saharuddin said 42 traders had also been charged with violating the Keluarga Malaysia Maximum Price Control Scheme and slapped with compounds totalling RM9,100. - Bernama