Domestic violence cases increase in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: A total of 239 cases of domestic violence were reported from January to June this year in Penang, an increase of 62 cases compared to the same period last year, believed to be due to various factors.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said all the victims in the reports received were women.

“During the same period in the first six months of last year, there were 177 cases reported and police investigations found that they were driven by various factors.

“Many of the cases were due to economic pressure, including during movement control periods, to the extent of injuring their spouses. This contributed to the increase in domestic violence cases in Penang,“ he told a media conference here today.

He advised victims of domestic violence, including men, to come forward and lodge a police report so that they could receive help and for police to conduct further investigations.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shuhaily said from January to June this year, a total of 1,623 criminal cases were recorded in the state compared to the threshold value of 2,084 cases, a decrease of 461 cases or 22.1 percent.

“However, cases involving theft such as in shops, buildings and so on, recorded 768 cases compared to the threshold value of 518 cases, an increase of 250 cases or 48.2 percent,” he said.

In a separate matter, he said a police team that visited the home of a woman in Georgetown recently to conduct checks were genuine policemen.

He said allegations that the team was made up of bogus policemen, as claimed in a viral video, were untrue, adding that they were at the woman’s house as part of an investigation over a cheating case. — Bernama