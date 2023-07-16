Domestic visitors biggest contributors to tourism in Pahang in 2022

KUANTAN: Domestic visitors are the biggest contributors to tourism in Pahang, with 9.71 million people visiting the state last year.

State Unity, Tourism and Culture Committee chairman Leong Yu Man said that Tourism Pahang is actively enhancing promotion on social media platforms to attract more domestic visitors and achieve its target of 13 million tourists this year.

“This is based on the findings of the 2021 Domestic Tourism Survey data, which shows that the majority of domestic travellers to Pahang are those aged between 25 and 39, who are active users of social media.

“So, it is only appropriate that we enhance promotions on social media platforms that can not only attract the interest of domestic travellers but also be expanded to overseas social media users,” she said in a statement today.

To do that, she said Tourism Pahang will implement the Tourism Pahang Millenial Media Training 2023 in collaboration with training provider Volt On Sdn Bhd to ensure Pahang tourism promotions are done strategically.

This maiden initiative aims to produce over 100 professional social media managers among Pahang’s tourism industry players, focusing on the highland, adventure and nature tourism industry groups as well as beaches and islands.

Registration is now open to the tourism industry community, with more information available at www.volton.my or via e-mail at myvolton@gmail.com.-Bernama