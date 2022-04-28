Domestic waste in S’gor expected to decrease during first week of Aidilfitri

SHAH ALAM: Domestic waste collection in Selangor during the first week of Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year is expected to decrease by 30 per cent due to the ‘balik kampung’ exodus.

KDEB Waste Management Sdn Bhd (KDEBWM) managing director Ramli Mohd Tahir (pix) said the projection was made as it had been two years since the populace had been unable to return to their respective villages for Hari Raya due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“On a normal day, the amount of waste collected is about 6,000 to 8,000 tonnes. The first week of Hari Raya is expected to see a reduction of 30 per cent and it will return to normal the following week,“ he said at the KDEBWM Iftar ceremony with the media at the Shah Alam Convention Centre here last night.

However, Ramli said the domestic waste had increased by 25 per cent during the month of Ramadan.

“Based on information from the sanitation staff, most of it is food waste. People need to exercise control when purchasing food at the Ramadan bazaar, don’t become overzealous, and then (almost) everything ends up in the rubbish bin,“ he said. — Bernama