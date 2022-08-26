Don’t abuse court process: Appeals court warns Azeez

PETALING JAYA: The Court of Appeal (COA) today voiced its unhappiness over former Tabung Haji chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim’s failure to turn up in court for his appeal over his corruption and money laundering charges, NST reports.

Justice Datuk Seri Kamaludin Md Said, who led a three-member panel, told the Baling MP’s lawyer that it was unbecoming of the politician not to turn up in court.

The lawyer said it was not his client’s intention to abuse the process but Abdul Azeez had been forced to skip court because of his health condition.

The court later set Sept 5 to decide on Abdul Azeez’s appeal.

Azeez, 55, had appealed against the high court’s decision on March 12 last year, which dismissed his application to strike out three corruption charges involving RM5.2 million in connection with road projects in Perak and Kedah, and 10 money laundering charges involving RM13.9 million, which he allegedly received from Menuju Asas Sdn Bhd.

For the three corruption charges, he was alleged to have committed the offences at CIMB Bank, Jalan Tun Perak in Kuala Lumpur on December 8, 2010, and at Affin Bank, Puchong City Centre, Selangor, on June 13, 2017, and April 10, 2018.

On the money laundering charges, Azeez was charged with committing the offences in Klang Valley between March 8, 2010, and August 30, 2018.