Don’t be a hypocrite, Amanah tells PKR

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28: PKR has been reminded not to be a hypocrite by accepting elected representatives who joined the party after quitting Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), said Amanah youth chief Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin.

He said PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) needs to reject the culture of party hopping between the component parties (of Pakatan Harapan) which is clearly beneficial to only one party and this kind of politics should be avoided.

“As a coalition partner in Pakatan Harapan (PH), accepting these party hoppers will only cause tensions between the parties,” he said in a statement today.

Shazni Munir said PH could generally agree that party hopping among the elected representatives was clear abuse of the country’s democratic system because ‘buying and selling’ of elected representatives was a despicable and corrupt culture.

“In a statement issued by PKR secretary-general (Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail) yesterday (Feb 27), it was clearly stated that the party rejected party hopping aimed at weakening any party in the opposition bloc.

“However, also on the same day, media reported that PKR had accepted a few elected representatives in Johor,” said Shazni Munir, referring to media reports that Senggarang (in Johor) assemblyman Khairuddin A Rahim admitted that he and two other Amanah assemblymen left the party and joined PKR.- Bernama