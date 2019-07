KUALA LUMPUR: PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (pix) has hit out at the party’s information chief, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, for asking political leaders and government officials who have been implicated in wrongdoings to take a leave of absence.

“Don’t be a hypocrite (Jangan jadi Munafik),” the Economic Affairs Minister said briefly when asked by reporters at the parliament lobby today.

Earlier, Shamsul in a statement said that politicians implicated in offences to take a leave of absence pending investigations by the authorities.

This comes a month after Azmin was implicated in several lewd videos with Haziq Abdul Aziz who is a former party youth leader.

Shamsul, said questions over the police’s investigations into the lewd videos were a reminder that people still had doubts over the independence of enforcement agencies despite the change of government.

“Political leaders who have been implicated with offences should help enforcement agencies by at least taking a leave of absence until investigations were completed.

“This is important as it will give room to the authorities to carry out their duties freely and fairly while demonstrating to the public that the leaders are not trying to hide behind their posts, positions in the party or using the prime minister as their shield,” he said.

Last month, Azmin was implicated in a sex video scandal by then Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq.

Haziq confessed via a video circulated in social media that he and Azmin were the two men seen allegedly engaging in homosexual acts in several video clips that went viral on social media.

Azmin has repeatedly denied the claim, saying it was part of a conspiracy to end his political career.