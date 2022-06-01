Don’t be complacent, reinvent BN wave for victory in GE15: Tok Mat

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) should not get carried away by its recent electoral success and instead should offer voters a new deal to ensure its victory in the 15th general election (GE15), said BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix).

He said BN needs to work hard for a convincing win and should not assume that it would do well just because it is now part of the government.

“All the victories in by-elections and the Sabah, Melaka and Johor state elections would not guarantee that BN would win and easily form the government.

“Today, I would like to stress that this is not merely a wrong assumption.

“In fact, it is dangerous and risky to BN. There are several critical reasons why we should immediately discard this assumption,” he said in his opening speech at the BN convention in conjunction with the coalition’s 48th anniversary here today.

Mohamad, who is UMNO deputy president, said all members should focus on efforts to strengthen the coalition and reinvent the BN wave, and understand why it is important for BN to return to power.

He stressed the need for BN to be in line with the times, fresh and future-proof, apart from presenting itself as ‘an idea’.

BN should not just be a political coalition for facing the next general election but should present a revolutionary image that can inspire confidence among the people, he added.

The Rantau state assemblyman in Negeri Sembilan urged all party members to equip themselves with facts to fight the perception war.

“Be confident that the people are capable of evaluating. The people can be objective and fair. The people will no longer be fooled. The problem now is we simply allow all accusations and perceptions created by the opposition to reach society.

“So, it is important for BN to stand on the ground of reality and accept the reality that victory would not come easy. We need to work hard and move strategically,” he said.

Mohamad said BN should come up with new offers and approaches for the people as GE15 would determine BN’s future.

The fact is that its brand name alone and experience in administration would not necessarily convince the people to vote for BN, he added.

Mohamad reminded party members to stand firm on moral issues and reject political opportunists.

“Do not give space to political merchants. Instead, give space to and support candidates who are knowledgeable, of high morals, principled and dedicate their lives to the country and race. There is no compromise on moral matters.

“Previously, BN had more than 10 component parties. After our defeat, we were left with just four. All abandoned us because their moral value, struggle and loyalty were interpreted and changed according to their taste and stomach which could never be filled,” he said.

He said despite being a coaltion of just four parties, BN would surely win if it adheres to its principles, moral politics and good philosophy. - Bernama