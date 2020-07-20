Don’t be complacent to avoid another lockdown, PM warns

PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) has reminded Malaysians not to get complacent in their battle against Covid-19 or risk facing another nationwide lockdown, which he said could be damaging.

The Prime Minister said the government could be forced to reimpose the movement control order (MCO) - similar to the one implemented in March - if cases continue to increase, noting the rising number of new clusters being reported of late.

He said it was also very worrying that the country recorded double digits in the number of new positive Covid-19 cases in the past few days, something he said should not be taken for granted.

“I am sure you do not want the government to reimpose a lockdown if cases keep increasing. I also pray and hope we will not reach to that point.

“Three months being locked up at home is enough. Our economy was severely affected, businesses suffered losses, and many lost their jobs. Surely we do not to live in another lockdown like that.

“If Covid-19 cases spike and require the government to reimpose the MCO, the impact to the economy will be tremendous,” he said in a special address that was broadcast live on national television today.