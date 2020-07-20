Don’t be complacent to avoid another lockdown, PM warns (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has reminded Malaysians not to get complacent in their battle against Covid-19 or risk facing another nationwide lockdown, which could be damaging.

The Prime Minister said the government could be forced to reimpose the movement control order (MCO) — similar to the that implemented in March — if cases continue to increase, noting the rising number of new clusters reported of late.

He said it was also very worrying that the country recorded double digits of new positive Covid-19 cases over the past few days, something he said should not be taken for granted.

“I am sure you do not want the government to reimpose a lockdown. I also pray and hope we will not reach to that point.

“Three months being locked up at home is enough. Our economy was severely affected, businesses suffered losses, and many lost their jobs. Surely we do not want to go through another lockdown.

“If Covid-19 cases spike and the government is required to reimpose the MCO, the impact to the economy will be tremendous,” he said in a special address that was broadcast live on national television today.

Muhyiddin said, among other things, the re-closure of economic sectors could see the country losing at least RM2 billion a day and would directly affect the income for millions of employees.

It would also quash the efforts of the government, private sector and NGOs under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Packages (Prihatin) and the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana).

“I must remind that the government has dispensed two Prihatin packages and Penjana, which cost a total of RM295 billion in aid of the welfare of the people and the continuity of businesses,” he said.

According to the premier, over 2.75 million jobs have been saved under the wage subsidy and employment retrenchment programmes.

Additionally, Muhyiddin said over 800,000 businesses, including micro, small and medium enterprises, have received various benefits under the stimulus packages, which he said has contributed to over 3% of the gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year.

“If the MCO is forced to be re-implemented, the GDP growth projection for 2021 may not be achieved. Businesses will be forced to shut down and the unemployment rate of 5.3% in May will increase further.

“This is something we should avoid,” he said.

Muhyiddin said it is then pertinent that the public observe the new normal and not to be complacent because of the low number of Covid-19 cases.

However, he acknowledged the pick-up in economic activities, including tourist spots, restaurants and shopping centres, as an encouraging sign, as the sectors previously affected by the pandemic are beginning to recover.

“If this trend continues moving forward, insyaAllah (God willing), our economy will also recover much faster,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin noted that various government aid have been given out, with RM11.14 billion channeled to 10.4 million recipients, 1.4 million e-hailing drivers receiving cash allowances of RM500 and 477,000 tour guides, taxi and bus drivers receiving RM600.

He noted that other forms of assistance rolled out by the government include:

· 50% discount on electricity bills for 7.7 million Malaysians, costing RM312.32 mil

· 15% discount on electricity bills for 1.4 million people, costing RM185.75 mil

· Loan moratorium for 65% of households, amounting to RM38.4 bil

· RM1.6 bil in grants given to 545,000 micro entrepreneurs

· RM177 mil in micro credit given to 23,000 individuals

· RM7.4 bil in wage subsidies