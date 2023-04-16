Don’t be influenced by Raya date speculations, Muslims told

IPOH: Muslims in the country are advised not to be influenced by the news that the first day of Syawal in some foreign countries will fall on Friday (April 21).

Perak deputy mufti Datuk Zamri Hashim said the date of Aidilfitri in Malaysia would be decided based on Ikmanur Rukyah (possibility of sighting the Syawal new moon) which depends on observations that would be conducted on April 20.

“There should be no issue this year because according to the data obtained, it is very difficult for us (in Malaysia) to see the new moon.

“But the people are influenced by the sources from foreign countries that of course the size and age of the moon vary,” he told reporters after officiating a Raya donation handover ceremony at a supermarket here today.

The date for the sighting of the new moon of Syawal is set for Thursday, April 20, or the 29th of Ramadan at 29 selected locations nationwide.

Previously, there have been talks among Muslims in the country about a recurrence of last year’s surprise Aidilfitri date after news that Syawal 1 this year would fall on Friday, April 21, went viral on social media recently.

Zamri also advised Muslims to wait for the announcement of the Keeper of the Ruler’s Seal on the date of Hari Raya Aidilfitri on the evening of April 20.

“Follow what is set by the Conference of Rulers namely, the announcement will be made on the evening of the 29th of Ramadan. Don’t panic, what’s important is that we celebrate Aidilfitri as an act of worship,” he said. - Bernama