Don’t be obsessed with number of seats to be contested: Amanah President

SEREMBAN: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu has urged the party delegates not to focus solely on the number of seats to be contested in the 15th General Election (GE15) but rather to prioritise efforts to win the seats entrusted to the party.

He said if they were given more seats, they should use the opportunity to focus their effort and energy to win the seats.

“Don’t forget that we are contesting under PH...when we are in PH we have to help each other out,” he said in his adjournment speech at the National Amanah Convention 2022 here today.

Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said there will be seats to be contested, winnable seats and seats that are labelled as ‘national service’, however, he said since the situation has changed, the seats that they had won might not be theirs in GE15.

“So far, there has not been a strong wave, we have to examine several signals so that the seats that have been confirmed will drive the input to win,“ he added.

The convention which started on Friday was attended by about 800 delegates from across the country. - Bernama