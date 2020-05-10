Don’t be preoccupied with handphones while waiting in line: MCPF

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) reminds the public not to be preoccupied with mobile phones while waiting in line to buy necessities or when going about other activities while practising social distancing.

Its vice chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said most snatch theft cases occurred because the victims were preoccupied with their mobile phone conversations and were unaware of what was happening around them.

“Criminals always take advantage of our negligence and carelessness. Being vigilant and staying alert will always keep us safe. Do not assume that crime will not happen throughout the duration of this Movement Control Order (MCO),“ he said in a statement today.

He added that MCPF will also focus on educating the public about scammers who are taking advantage of new technology to prey on the victims.

Lee said MCPF members at all levels across Malaysia will be fully mobilised to assist in relaying and disseminating information on crime prevention tips to the community.

“MCPF is in the midst of enhancing and maximising the use of digital technology as a platform to reach out to the public via Facebook, WhatsApp and Youtube,“ he added. - Bernama