KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said that Muslims in the country should not be upset and sad for not being able to celebrate Aidilfitri this year but to take the opportunity to find the blessing in the situation which resulted from the ongoing global Covid-19 crisis.

Despite having to observe Ramadan and celebrate Syawal with various new guidelines and restrictions, His Majesty said the Muslims should still be grateful and happy as they were still blessed with good health and the opportunity to be with their loved ones on the first day of Syawal.

“Alhamdulillah, I and the Raja Permaisuri Agong are truly grateful to Allah as it is with His abundant grace and blessings that we can celebrate Aidilfitri after a month of fasting in Ramadan,” he said in his special Aidilfitri Message delivered over local television networks tonight.

The King said Malaysians as a whole should be grateful and proud for having been able to showcase a very high level of self-discipline and resilience and patience in coping with the Movement Control Order (MCO), which has been in force for almost two months now.

“There are actually many lessons that we have learned in facing the pandemic. We learned that a virus or disease can attack any living human regardless of his status, rank, or social position. We have also realised now that good health that Allah has blessed us with, is a very precious gift,” he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the pandemic had also proved that every person in the country has a close bond of relationship with each other regardless of ethnicity, race, and religion.

“If one of us does not take good care of his or her health, then the effects will spread to the local community and eventually to the rest of the people in the country,” he said.

In his message, the King also called on all Malaysians to appreciate the services, commitment, bravery, and sacrifices rendered by the country’s frontliners who have dedicated their efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.

“I also appreciate the sacrifices of those who have to work during Aidilfitri, especially the healthcare workers, the military and police personnel, and all members of government agencies responsible for maintaining the country’s wellbeing, peace, and sovereignty.

“To all Malaysians, keep practising the new normal. This Covid-19 pandemic has forced us to make changes in our daily lives.

“So, keep observing personal hygiene and social distancing. Avoid attending any unimportant activity. Use the time to make heaven at home with your beloved family,” he said.

Al Sultan Abdullah also expressed confidence that Malaysia would be able to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic forever with the strong spirit of solidarity and unity among the people.

“I and the Raja Permaisuri Agong pray that all Malaysians and the country will always be under the protection of Allah and be spared from any disaster and misfortune.

“We also pray that the situation will return to normal soon so that the people can enjoy the benefits of economic growth and the sweetness of life in a developed, peaceful and prosperous country.

“Selamat Hari Raya to all Malaysians, and Maaf Zahir dan Batin,” he added. — Bernama