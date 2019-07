KUALA LUMPUR: A former minister has chided the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government for being “too engrossed” in the previous government’s misdeeds instead of focusing on the people’s needs.

Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein lamented that more than a year has passed since PH came into power but the economy remains stagnant, raising concerns among Malaysians.

“As far as the investigations (on former leaders) and getting to the truth are concerned, go ahead. Even I have been cooperative with the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission),“ he told reporters at Parliament today.

“At the same time, I also want the government to look out for the welfare of the people and the country. Stop digging up old issues and pointing fingers at the previous government,“ he added.

“You must do your job because the people want to see improvements,“ he added.

For instance, Hishamuddin said, Felda settler continue to suffer, the price of palm oil has come down, toll rates remain high and the controversy surrounding the National Higher Education Fund Corporation has yet to be resolved.

“PH leaders also seem to be more interested in who will be the next prime minister. Why not look after our economy, instead?” he asked in a thinly veiled reference to the transition of power from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Other countries in this region are growing but we are too caught up with our daily politicking and it’s not helping us to move forward,“ he said.

In reference to himself, Hishamuddin said he welcomed the decision for MACC to probe him as it would eventually clear him of any wrongdoing.