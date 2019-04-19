Don’t believe viral messages on social media about RTD officers: MACC

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has urged the public not to believe everything that circulates on social media.

This comes following a viral message doing the rounds, claiming that the arrest of 24 Penang Road Transport Department (RTD) enforcement officers – for being allegedly involved in corruption – was prompted by an unhappy wife of an officer following a divorce.

The message claimed the woman had played an instrumental role in revealing information about the alleged corrupt activities of the RTD officers.

Without refusing to debunk or confirm the authenticity of the claims, MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki instead urged members of the public not to believe in viral messages from unverified sources.

On Wednesday, a total of 24 RTD officers and six civilians including three women were detained to facilitate MACC’s investigation into bribery cases in which RTD personnel were believed to have received monthly payments between RM10,000 and RM32,000.

The payments were said to be an inducement not to take action against lorry drivers who committed road offences, especially those who had overloaded their vehicles during trips in the northern region.

Sources from the MACC later revealed that more RTD officers would be picked up for questioning. It is believed that up to 75 officers were involved in the bribery cases.

Azam said the modus operandi for the operation involved requiring drivers to paste a sticker on their lorries for the RTD officers to know not to take action.

He added that MACC investigators need time to know the exact extent of the problem, hence why the detainees have been remanded.