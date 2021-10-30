Don’t blame MOE over disciplinary action against unvaccinated teachers - Mohamad

JEMPOL: Teachers under the Education Ministry (MoE) who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19 without valid reasons should not blame the government for any disciplinary action that may be taken against them, said Deputy Education Minister II Datuk Mohamad Alamin (pix).

He said action will be taken on Nov 1 and teachers, as civil servants, are subject to the regulations issued by the Public Service Department that make full Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for all staff by Nov 1.

According to him, there are around 2,000 teachers who have yet to receive their vaccinations as of today.

“I therefore urge the teachers to come forward and be vaccinated before returning to school. Don’t blame the ministry and the government if disciplinary action is taken against them.

“This is not punishment or a warning but for the safety of students. Don’t let parents worry about the safety of their children at school; teachers have a great responsibility in convincing the public that schools are safe places,” he told reporters after visiting the teachers’ quarters at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Palong 7 here today.

Mohamad said that district education offices throughout the country need to play their part in resolving the issue of dilapidated teachers’ quarters to ensure the well-being of teachers who live there.- Bernama