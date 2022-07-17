‘Don’t blame RoS over Umno constitutional amendment issue’

BANGI: Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan has asked all parties not to blame the Registrar of Societies (RoS) over the issue of the party’s constitutional amendment application.

He said like RoS, his party also hoped that Barisan Nasional (BN) would not be blamed for urging the department to provide an answer to the application.

“Don’t point fingers and blame the RoS for not listening to BN or anything like that. We’ll give more time to RoS ..another week or two,“ he said after the Ummah Aspirations Discourse programme ‘NGOs Assist In Stability’ at Dewan Sri Warisan, Kampung Teras Jernang here, today.

According to the Pontian MP, additional time should be given to enable the RoS to examine the additional documents requested from Umno.

“As the RoS has requested eight additional types of documents, it means additional time is needed for them to provide feedback,“ he said, while also denying allegations by several media outlets that reported that the RoS had approved the party’s constitutional amendment.

Umno had previously applied for the amendment to enable it to postpone its leadership elections until six months after the General Election (GE).

The notice of constitutional amendment was submitted to the RoS on May 17.

The RoS had issued a brief statement to Bernama on July 7 informing that the decision on the application would be known no later than July 16. — Bernama