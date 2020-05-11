Don’t bring children to shopping malls during CMCO: Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: The government is considering inserting action in the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 or Act 342 against parents or guardians who bring along young children to public places during enforcement of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said although such a restriction is not provided under the law, it is the responsibility of the parents or guardians to not expose the children to danger.

“We will discuss, if many parents or guardian still do no care about the children’s safety,” he told a daily media conference on the CMCO today.

Since CMCO was implemented on May 4, many parents were seen bringing along their young children, including babies, to shopping centres.

“Do not use the freedom (with the relaxed in MCO regulations) to endanger the lives of our family members,” he told a daily media conference on the CMCO here today.



Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said with the extension of the CMCO from May 13 to June 9 , as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday, all regulations and the standard operating procedures remained in force.

He said any changes to the SOP would be notified by the government from time to time.

On the public’s compliance to CMCO regulations, he said it was 95 per cent and that the cooperation of Malaysians is needed to break the chain of the COVID-19 infection in the country.

In a related development, Ismail Sabri said the process of distributing 32.6 million free face masks to 8.16 million households is completed.

And as of yesterday, 228 quarantine centers are in operation, with 14,268 individuals undergoing the compulsory quarantine process. — Bernama