Don’t compare us to Low Yat Plaza: Mara Digital trader - Report

PETALING JAYA: Traders at Mara Digital mall say they may not be doing as well as their contender Low Yat Plaza but are surviving, Sinar Daily reports.



The report also revealed that those in Low Yat have direct suppliers and due to that they are unable to compete with prices.

“But still we are surviving. We did not fail,” a trader told the daily.

This comes as some on social media claim that business in Mara Digital Mall was slow and was as good as “dead”.

The government had initiated a single-race digital shopping mall, situated within the Mara building at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman in Kuala Lumpur in 2015 after an incident at Low Yat Plaza involving a man who was caught stealing at a local mobile phone store in the mall.

To encourage businesses, the government waived 6-months of rental costs for vendors.



However, Mara Digital Mall Kuantan was closed in 2018 while Mara Digital Mall Johor ceased operations in 2019, with both malls closing down within a span of three months.

The Rural Development Ministry was quoted as saying it was forced to close due to low sales.