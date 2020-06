KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak should not be convicted based on the court of public opinion in his SRC International Sdn Bhd case, the High Court was told today.

Lawyer Farhan Read, in his submissions, explained how public opinion had linked Najib and SRC International with fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, and his lavish lifestyle, making it hard for the defence to find the needle of proof in the case.

Even so, Farhan said the charges framed against the Pekan MP, who allegedly embezzled RM42 million from the Malaysian strategic development company, were serious allegations.

“We don’t blame the member of public for being angry as these charges are serious allegations but we are also going through the base facts and the court of public opinion does not concern itself with being fair.

“The decision made by the court should not be influenced by opinion but (it) should decide based on facts and the law,” he said while closing his part of the submissions today.

Today is the second day of hearing of the oral submissions at the end of the defence’s case.

The defence’s submission was split into five chapters and touched on the cause and purpose of the RM42 million transaction that made up the crux of the charges against Najib, and his belief on the monies being an Arab donation, among others.

Najib is facing seven charges of misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds, comprising three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT), three counts of money laundering and one count of abuse of position in relation to the SRC funds.

The Pekan MP allegedly committed the offences at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, Ambank Group Building, No 55, Jalan Raja Chulan here and at the Prime Minister’s Office, Precinct 1, Putrajaya, between Aug 17, 2011 and March 2, 2015.

The hearing of the submissions before Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues tomorrow. - Bernama