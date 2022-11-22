Don’t create hatred, provocation against royal institution, race, religion: MCMC

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has reminded social media users not to create hatred and provocation against the royal institution, race and religion.

MCMC interim chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din said the public should exercise prudence when using social media and avoid expressing negative views involving race and religion.

“All parties should respect the election results and the selection of the Prime Minister that will be made by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong with an open heart,” he said in a statement today.

He added that MCMC would continue monitoring to curb the spread of false and offensive statements involving the 3Rs, namely royalty, religion and race.

Sharing any false, offensive and threatening content is an offence under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and if convicted can be fined a maximum of RM50,000 or jailed for a year or both, he said.

Mohamad Salim said joint enforcement action with the Royal Malaysia Police would be taken against those involved based on complaints from members of the public in accordance with existing legal provisions to protect public order and interests.

The public can report incidents or content that is inciting, provocative or insulting to MCMC through the MCMC complaint portal at https://aduan.skmm.gov.my/ or channel any information and fake news through https://sebenarnya.my/salur/.