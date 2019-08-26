‘Don’t deny Nur Fitri right to education’

PETALING JAYA: Child porn offender Nur Fitri Azmeer Nordin (pix) should not be denied his right to education but he should undergo psychiatric evaluation, criminologist Datuk Seri Akhbar Satar said yesterday.

The Transparency International-Malaysia president said this is to ensure he would not be a repeat offender.

Akhbar was reacting to calls to bar Nur Fitri, 27, from attending a postgraduate course at a local university.

“He should also be evaluated from time to time,” Akhbar said, adding that paedophilia is a psychiatric disorder.

Akhbar also said Nur Fitri should be monitored not only by the university but also enforcement agencies.

“It is very important that enforcement agencies lend an eye in this as this is not something that should be taken lightly.”

The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) commissioner Datuk Mah Weng Kwai agreed that Nur Fitri should not be denied his right to education.

“If a person has been prosecuted, sentenced and then served his time, then that is it,” Mah said.

“Unless there is some provision that should disqualify him from joining or doing a certain activity.

“If there are no other provision that would disqualify him from entering the university, then I think he is most certainly eligible for it.

“He still has his right for an education. It’s his human right.

“Nur (Fitri) was convicted on Nov 21, 2014 and was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment on April 30, 2015,” Mah said.

“This means he was released before his full term which should have ended on April 29, 2020.

“This is not unusual where there is a remission due to good conduct and other reasons while in jail. Nur’s conviction was almost five years ago.”

The mathematics student had received a Mara scholarship to study in London’s Imperial College in 2012.

In 2015, he was sentenced to five years’ jail in the UK after pleading guilty to keeping more than 30,000 images and videos including 601 belonging to “Category A” which depicts abuse involving penetrative sexual acts with children.