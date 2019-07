KUALA LUMPUR: Umno should really consider Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s invitation for the opposition party to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

Former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (pix) said any moves to solidify the Malay ummah and reduce politicking should be given serious consideration, particularly when it concerned the interest of the rakyat.

“I would like to remind all quarters, especially in regards to the unity of the Malays, we must not be proud and arrogant, because the rakyat is watching us.

“I really hope all quarters will give this (invitation) a serious thought, because at the end of the day, it is the interest of the public and the country that is at stake.

“So any effort to unite the ummah and move forward must be taken into account,” he told reporters in Parliament, here, today.

He pointed out that no one party is in a very strong position at the moment, especially on the issue of unity, and that it was pertinent for them “to have some semblance of what they really want”.

Mahathir had, on July 5, called on all Malay parties including Umno to join PPBM in efforts to unite the Malays, as there were more and more parties being formed to represent the race, reducing the potential of the parties to win in the election.

“Yes, join Bersatu. When our group is big, we become strong, but don’t stop others from joining the party, let them join. If we are split, we become weak. But we find that there are people forming new parties,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu said Mahathir’s invitation was logical to ensure the current Pakatan Harapan (PH) remained strong moving forward.

“The question of inviting the Malays to join us is something we are all working towards, including me, so as to ensure PH will remain as the ruling government in the next general election.

“(If they join), the Malay support will increase, particularly after the Umno-PAS marriage,” he said.