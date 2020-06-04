Don’t endanger others, magistrate tells eleven charged with drink-driving

KUALA LUMPUR: Eleven men were each fined between RM2,500 and RM3,500 by the magistrate’s court here today after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Magistrate Puteri Nursheila Rahimi sentenced the offenders, aged between 23 and 57, for driving under the influence of alcohol with their blood-alcohol level testing between 92mg and 184mg, above the permitted limit of 80mg.

She also ordered them to serve between two and four months’ jail if they failed to pay the fines.

Wong Kok Lai, 41, Saw Han Teck, 57, Yuen Kwong Wai, 55, Wong Ziat Aun, 23, Chew Kwiok Hing, 49, Wong Tuck Seng, 43, Roysten Raj Pillai Sundara Raju, 33, Cheng Yew Suan, 54, K. Elavarasu, 46, P. Tinaraj, 34, and S. Thevaakiranraj. 29, were charged separately in the court, here today.

The men had committed the offence at Sprint Highway, Jalan Klang Lama, Jalan Hang Tuah, Jalan Dutamas and Jalan Kepong, between 1.24am and 11.05pm on June 3.

They were charged under Section 45A (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which provides for a fine of not more than RM6,000 or imprisonment not less than 12 months and their probationary licences revoked, upon conviction.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Abdullah Khazali urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence against them to serve as a lesson while the 11 accused, who were unrepresented, apologised and pleaded for a minimum fine.

Meanwhile, Puteri Nursheila advised all accused to be responsible drivers.

“If you are drunk, ask a friend to send you back home. You are not only putting yourselves in danger but also others,” she said.

All 11 paid the fine. - Bernama