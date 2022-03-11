Don’t experiment with your votes: Tok Mat

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery has been reminded to meet as many voters as possible and relay the message to the people regarding BN’s track record.

BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan said the party’s machinery also needed to remind voters not to experiment with their votes and gamble with the country’s future as happened at the 14th General Election (GE14) in 2018.

“Meet as many voters as possible in our place. Meet them and explain to them to give us (BN) the mandate as we have a very good track record.

“We have a proven track record in managing the country. Enough of experimenting because it has made our (the people’s) lives miserable today,” he said when launching the Johor BN machinery at the Educity Indoor Stadium here last night.

He also reminded that the party machinery should be managed well to counter all allegations by the opposition.

“(The opposition parties) still want to talk big here and there, (as if) they are the best in managing the country. For BN, there is no need for us to talk badly about others, the people can be the judge. What’s important is that we go back to our respective constituencies after this, all matters regarding the party machinery must be (managed) well,” he said.

Mohamad, who is also BN election director, reiterated the target set by Johor BN to win at least 20 out of the 26 parliamentary seats to be contested in the state in GE15.

Also present were MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, Johor BN chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi. - Bernama