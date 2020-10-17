Don’t fear donating blood during Covid-19 - N. Sembilan Health Director

SEREMBAN: The public has been urged to not make the current Covid-19 situation an obstacle to donating blood as there is no concern that it will cause an increase in infected cases.

Negeri Sembilan Health Director Datin Dr Harlina Abdul Rashid said her department always adheres to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) while conducting blood donation drives and ensures that it is safely carried out for each individual.

As such, blood donors do not need to worry because the blood bank here always follows SOPs to contain Covid-19.

“Blood supply in Negeri Sembilan is currently adequate. That said, continuous blood donations from the public are necessary to ensure sufficient supply, especially during emergencies.

“The state Health Department welcomes all blood donors, no matter the blood type, to sustain the growing needs of patients,” she told Bernama today.

She added that the blood donation process remained the same, although there was an added SOP, including a Covid-19 risk screening among blood donors before allowing any individual to donate blood. In the past two days, the Malaysian Health Ministry posted a tweet urging Malaysians, especially those with blood type B, to donate blood, as supplies were dwindling.

National Blood Centre Director Dr Noryati Abu Amin said that blood supply from type B blood group was declining due to apprehension among the public to donate blood as a result of the rise in Covid-19 cases recently. -Bernama