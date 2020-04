KOTA KINABALU: The B40 and M40 groups as well as single individuals need not feel left out if they do not receive additional assistance such as food baskets as there are many other forms of assistance introduced by the federal government for the benefit of all citizens, said Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Abdul Rahim Bakri (pix).

He said the donation of the food basket was being specially allocated for the hardcore poor families, e-Kasih recipients, elderly, disabled, patients and other vulnerable groups.

“Therefore, there is no reason (for the B40 and M40 as well as single individuals) to feel left out (if they don’t receive the food basket aid),“ he said in a statement here today.

Abdul Rahim said no one would be left out from receiving the federal aid as there were various other forms of assistance being introduced, including the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional.

“The Cost of Living Aid is still ongoing. Therefore, we need to be thankful and spend wisely and also stay at home,“ he said. — Bernama