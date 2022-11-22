Don’t form alliance with PN, Baru Bian urges Abang Jo

PETALING JAYA: An assemblyman in Sarawak has urged Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to reject any alliance with Perikatan Nasional and its component party PAS to form the next federal government.

Ba’kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian said Sarawak’s multiracial and multireligious harmony must be preserved.

He said Sarawak Christians rejected Perikatan chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s statement last week, claiming that Jews and Christians were using Pakatan Harapan to Christianise Malaysia.

“We do not want the Premier to partner with Perikatan in any way or form,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Baru also said Perikatan component party PAS and its president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang were not acceptable to Sarawakians.

“Sarawakians have not forgotten his insulting remarks that Sarawak indigenous communities were ignorant ‘cawat’ (loincloth)-wearing voters who did not know how to vote,“ he said.