Don’t get confused over manifesto promises - PM

BERA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob hopes voters will not be confused by the various promises of the opposition parties in the manifesto that they will announce ahead of the 15th General Election (GE15).

The UMNO vice-president said that in every election, the contesting parties will promise various things just to garner votes.

“Now there is a new promise that the Prime Minister does not have to take a salary. Villagers don’t want to hear whether (the PM) has a salary or not. They want to know what the government can do for the benefit of the villagers,” he said.

He said this while officiating the Prosperous Malaysian Family Smallholders programme, organised by the Rubber Industry Smallholder Development Authority (RISDA) here today.

On the other hand, Ismail Sabri said that what the government promised in the 2023 Budget had been thoroughly studied, based on the government’s current financial capabilities.

“If it (the budget) is tabled, it means that the money is already there, not just an empty promise. Just wait for the time to implement it, after the re-tabling and approval,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also gave his assurance that everything promised in the budget will be implemented if he is given the mandate to return as the Prime Minister.

In fact, he said previously, the government had never ignored the needs of the people, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and major floods.

He said that, during the pandemic, there was no house that didn’t get a food basket, and when there was a big flood, the government allocated the largest financial aid in history to help flood victims.

“This is what the government does, we can’t promise the stars or the moon like others. However, there are many inland fishermen in Bera; when I was Minister of Agriculture we gave subsidies, provided a monthly incentive of RM250 a month to inland fishermen, but when Pakatan Harapan governed the country, they cut it.

“However, this time, the allowance for inland fishermen has been reintroduced, as announced during the tabling of the budget in Parliament,” he said. - Bernama