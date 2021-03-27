Don’t hesitate to get vaccinated- Selangor Sultan

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, advised the people in the state not to hesitate to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

In a statement posted on the Selangor Royal Office official Facebook page, Sultan Sharafuddin also urged the people to take part in the vaccination programme, among others, by registering via the MySejahtera application.

“...the people do not have to worry about getting the vaccine jab while fasting in the month of Ramadan.

“His Royal Highness also prayed that Selangor would always be blessed, protected from all forms of threats, and the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,“ the statement said. - Bernama