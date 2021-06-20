Don’t hesitate to get vaccinated - Sultan of Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar (pix), advised the people in the state not to hesitate to get vaccinated in order to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

His Royal Highness said he himself together with the Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah and the Johor royal family had received their vaccine shots, recently.

“My family and I have received the vaccine and we really hope that the people of Johor will not hesitate to get the vaccine in order to protect themselves and their families.

“The Permaisuri of Johor and I are in good health after receiving the vaccine. Alhamdulillah, we did not suffer from any side effects,” he said in a statement uploaded on his official Facebook account yesterday.

Sultan Ibrahim said in addition to adhering to all advice and standard operating procedures, it is also important for the people to be vaccinated to reduce the rate of Covid-19 infection and achieve herd immunity.

“Apart from protecting ourselves, we also need to think about the frontliners, doctors, nurses and medical team who are working hard to treat Covid-19 patients.

“Therefore, register for the vaccination and make sure you and your family members always check and remember the MySejahtera appointment,” said the Johor ruler.

Johor recorded 498 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the cumulative positive cases in the state to 67,366 with 493 fatalities. -Bernama