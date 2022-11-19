Don’t hold parades for winning candidates: Labuan police

LABUAN: Labuan police will take stern action against anyone who organises or participate in any parade to celebrate winning candidates in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Labuan police chief Supt Ahmad Jawila said the decision was made in the interests of public safety.

“Either in the villages, residential areas or in the town centre, we will not allow any parade to celebrate winning candidates after the announcement by the Election Commission (EC) returning officers.

“We will not approve any request from anyone who wishes to organise such parades. We understand that traditionally people organise parades to celebrate election winners. Still, there is a serious risk that the situation can get out of control,” he told reporters after visiting 19 polling centres here today.

Ahmad Jawila also reminded those who would be celebrating their winning candidate to celebrate without alcohol.

“Police will be monitoring celebrating groups to ensure no violence takes place... if the celebrations get out of hand, then the police will intervene,” he said.

Ahmad Jawila also called on all supporters and candidates to accept the election’s outcomes as declared by the EC. - Bernama