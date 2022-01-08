Don’t ignore flood-affected school children -NGO

KAMPAR: A non-governmental organisation (NGO) has urged relevant parties to provide assistance to flood-affected students who will be going back to school soon.

Yayasan Science to Action founder Dr Sim Yoke Leng said the needs of these affected students in the state must not be ignored especially during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

She said assistance can be provided in many ways including by distributing hygiene kits which contain face masks and hand sanitisers to the students to keep them safe.

“Continuous cooperation between the Perak government and other NGOs is needed to ensure the assistance reaches the target group and the needy,” she told a press conference after the handover ceremony of personal hygiene kits worth RM200,000, here, today.

Present was political secretary to the Perak Menteri Besar, Datuk Sham Mat Sahat who represented the state government.

Meanwhile, Sham said the programme should be expanded to other districts to raise awareness on Covid-19 standard operating procedure compliance among school children.

Through the programme, personal hygiene kits will be distributed to 28 schools and several institutes of higher learning throughout Kampar, Gopeng and nearby areas.

-Bernama