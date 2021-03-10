Don’t ignore SOP even after vaccination

PETALING JAYA: Being vaccinated does not mean you can disregard the standard operating procedures (SOP), health experts told theSun.

“Those vaccinated need to follow the same SOP and protocols as others for now in order to protect those who have not been given the vaccine,” said Malaysian Medical Association president Prof Datuk Dr M. Subramaniam.

He said studies show that there is approximately 80% to 90% protection two to three weeks after the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.

There should be no change as far as following SOP goes, both before and after the second dose, to protect those not vaccinated yet, he added.

“There are no additional SOP for those who have been vaccinated to follow but, of course, adverse effects and symptoms of infection should be reported.”

He said there is no question of going back to the old normal until at least 70% of the population are vaccinated or when Covid-19 is wiped out.

Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy chief executive Azrul Mohd Khalib said the rules for those who have been vaccinated and those who have not, are the same.

“Do not be complacent and let down your guard. We need to get used to practising constant vigilance where we continue to adhere to SOP, especially wearing masks and washing and sanitising hands frequently.

“The vaccine protects against deterioration into serious illness and it has saved lives.

“How well it has done to prevent the spread of Covid-19 is not yet fully understood,” he said.

Azrul said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently showing very good results, even before the second dose.

He said results published in the New England Journal of Medicine show this vaccine has an efficacy rate of 92.6% from just two weeks after the first dose.

He said this is a highly efficacious and highly protective first dose, which is good news especially when vaccine supplies are limited.

“Once people have been vaccinated, they need to keep following the same rules and SOP as before the vaccination,” he said.

Azrul added the world has changed significantly, mask wearing should be a norm and practising good hand hygiene should be a part of every day life.

“After we have all be vaccinated, can we have wedding dinners? Yes.

“Can we have meetings in close confines? Yes. Can we have family gatherings without fearing that our elderly will fall ill as a result? Maybe. Can we hug our loved ones? Yes,” Azrul said.