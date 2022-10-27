Don’t ignore the five million new voters, Ismail Sabri reminds BN machinery

BERA: Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has reminded the Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery not to ignore the strength of almost five million new voters in the 15th general election (GE15).

The prime minister said many of them were youths who are not political party members, and therefore engagements must be stepped up to ensure they support BN.

Speaking before some 6,000 BN supporters here today, the UMNO vice-president described this group of (new) voters as key as without their support, it would be difficult for BN to regain federal power.

“And that is why I am hoping that everyone works hard not only to get our loyal supporters to remain with us, but also to get the fence sitters and those who are not party members to also support us.

“If they support us, and those loyal continue to vote for us, InsyaAllah, the state and parliamentary seats will be in BN’s control,” he said.

The incumbent Bera MP was speaking at the Pahang-level ‘Solidarity, Stability and Prosperity with the Prime Minister’ gathering and the launch of Pahang BN’s machinery here, which was also attended by BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and other BN top leaders.

Ismail Sabri also reminded the machinery and those contesting on a BN ticket to heed lessons from GE14 that no party can guarantee a big win to enable it to control the government, adding that therefore, BN has to work very hard this time around.

“Ladies and gentlemen, you have to work hard to ensure that BN not only retains Pahang with more seats, if possible with a two-thirds majority win but also for the parliamentary seats as well,” he said.

The Election Commission has fixed Nov 19 as polling day, Nov 5 for nominations while early voting will take place on Nov 15. - Bernama