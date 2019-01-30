Don’t join balik kampung rush if not necessary, say police

KUALA LUMPUR: Road-users have been advised to plan their journeys to avoid getting stuck in traffic for the coming Chinese New Year celebrations.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director DCP Datuk Azisman Alias said motorists should plan ahead and check the traffic conditions before making their way back to their hometowns.

“If there’s no requirement to travel on these days, might as well we rest at home. Let us give the chance for our friends who really needs to travel. We are also hoping that motorists can always control their emotions, especially getting stuck in traffic jams,“ he said.

Ops Selamat will be from Jan 29 to Feb 12, and the police will be on the watch. Those who commit offences during this time will face the maximum RM300 fine.