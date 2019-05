KUALA LUMPUR: The people should judge the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government at the end of five years instead of evaluating it on its first anniversary in power, said former international trade and industry minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz (pix).

She said evaluating its performance now would mean that the people were judging the new government based on just 20% of the five-year mandate it has been given to run the country.

“The Report Card of PH would only reflect performance in one year ... not the full five years of any government’s tenure

“God willing, PH will be able to meet the expectations of the rakyat, before they come out again in four years’ time in the 15th general election,” he said in her latest post on Facebook today, the first anniversary of the PH administration.

However, Rafidah expects the people to continue assessing the performance of PH, in terms of the members of the administration individually or collectively, steps taken and being planned, and any plans for implementation.

She said the PH government had inherited an administration that was in a sad state of affairs because of the actions of the previous government over the past decade.

Scandal after scandal involving breach of trust and corruption had been exposed and the culprits had been taken to face justice, she said.

Rafidah said certain systems of the administration had been damaged and the bureaucratic culture tarnished by negative values, causing some people to lose their compass and neglect their responsibility and accountability.

“In short, PH has a parallel agenda to deliver.

“Some can be implemented in the near term and others need in-depth investigations, while there are several policies and new measures which need thorough studies before they can be implemented,” she said.

Rafidah stressed that in order to move forward, Malaysia needed an encouraging economic environment and for the people to live in peace and understanding.

The national economy needs to be strengthened and the benefits of economic growth should be felt by all levels of society, especially the lower-income group, she said.

“Let’s all think as Malaysians ... who share the same aspirations and hope.

“I wish our Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir (Mohamad), and the PH government, the guidance of The Almighty and His continued blessings, to bring our beloved Malaysia back to the heights of success and glory. InsyaAllah,” she added.

O May 9, 2018, PH pulled off a historic win in the 14th general election to oust the BN government which had been in power since the country gained independence in 1957. — Bernama