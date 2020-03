PETALING JAYA: It is incumbent of the government to provide financial assistance to local airline companies to ensure they do not go bust, following the movement control imposed by the country.

Former Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Foke (pix) said the carriers must not be allowed to go bankrupt as this could have massive repercussions to the country, including crippling its air transportation system.

“We must not let any of our airlines go bankrupt. The implications will be far reaching, and not only affect the staff in the companies.

“When we recover (from the Covid-19 crisis), it is pertinent that our aviation system is still intact, and that our connectivity with other countries remain.

“This is why in the next two to three months, it is extremely important that the government provide whatever assistance possible,” he said in a Pakatan Harapan (PH) press conference that was streamed live on Facebook today.

Loke said among other things, the government could offer soft loans to the airline companies and reduce landing rights’ cost to cushion the impact of the novel coronavirus.

Commenting on government-owned Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAS) in particular, the former minister said its sole shareholder, Khazanah Nasional Bhd, should also inject additional funds into the national carrier.

“If I was still in power, I will convene an emergency meeting involving all local airlines and ask what form of aid packages can be offered to them to reduce their cost of doing business,” he said.

Loke was asked to comment on what recommendations he would give the current government over fears that airlines could close their doors for goods amid plunging demands and travel bans imposed by numerous countries.

In a report by the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA), it estimated that by the end of May, most airlines in the world will be bankrupt.

On Monday, Malaysian Aviation Group chief financial officer Boo Hui Yee wrote an internal email to MAS’ 13,000 staff warning that the company, like many other global airlines, was at risk of going bankrupt due to the impact of the Covid-19.

“Demand has plummeted and passengers are jamming our global contact centre and social media accounts to cancel bookings, putting us in a critical situation. Many airlines are now at the risk of going bankrupt and MAS is no different,“ she said.