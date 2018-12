PETALING JAYA: Gerakan Deputy President Oh Tong Keong (pix) has urged Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng to reduce the RON95 petrol price immediately instead of maintaining it at RM2.20 per litre.

He said having the people pay extra is unreasonable as RON95 users are mainly from the B40 group.

He said the Pakatan Harapan (PH), during its incarnation as Pakatan Rakyat, promised that after taking power that it would reduce the price of petrol, but this promise has not been fulfilled up to this point in time.

Oh, who is also the Penang State Liaison Committee Chairman, said with the international oil price now at US$52, the price of RON95 per litre should be at RM1.90, however, the government still maintained it at RM2.20, hence unknowingly the people were supporting the government in return.

“I urge the government to review and lower the price of RON95 as well as RON97 and diesel in order for the people who are facing the escalating cost of living to gain some breathing room and reduce their burden,” Oh added.

“The report card of PH caused disappointment amongst the people, from reducing petrol prices, abolishing toll, recognition of the UEC and abolishing suppressive laws, all these did not materialise. This caused mass disappointment among the people and they felt as if they were being cheated by the government.”