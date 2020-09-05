Don’t let political tussle weaken the country - Black Hawk Down Hero

KUALA LUMPUR: “You can engage in a political tussle, but don’t let it weaken the country,” reminded Major (Rtd) Latif Ladin to the present generation in conjunction with this year’s National Day and Malaysia Day (Sept 16) celebrations.

Latif was among 114 Malaysian soldiers from the 19th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (Mechanised) (MALBATT 1) who served under the United Nations Operation in Somalia (UNOSOM) II, and was involved in the Battle of Mogadishu, Somalia, 27 years ago.

At that time, Malaysian soldiers, also known as the Malaysian Tigers, were in a mission to rescue 70 US Rangers elite members and Black Hawk helicopter crews, who were trapped inside the Bakara Market compound in Mogadishu, on Oct 3 and 4, 1993, after a private mission deployed by the United States failed to capture the right-hand man of Somali warlord General Mohamed Farrah Aidid.

“My sincere hope now is that the country remains peaceful and does not become like Somalia. We fought there, we knew the price that needed to be paid in a war, as one of our members was killed. (Corporal Mat Aznan Awang, then ranked private, was killed by a rocket propelled grenade (RPG)).

“Maintain the peace that we currently enjoy. Don’t fight with each other. You can engage in a political tussle, but don’t let it weaken the country. If the country is in turmoil, in war, no one will profit and all will lose,“ said Latif to Bernama recently.

Reminiscing the battle that inspired the famed Hollywood movie, Black Hawk Down, Latif, who retired in 1996, said it was a truly unforgettable experience.

He recalled how the Malayvsian Tigers were deployed to the Bakara Market on Oct 3, equipped with an armoured carrier APC Condor and he was as assistant chief of Company A, ranked captain then.

“The MALBATT 1 mobilised its operations to rescue the besieged US Rangers’ personnel. I still remember that through it all, bullets were fired at us, including the RPGs, and when we arrived at the location, it was already dark. We stood our ground despite ceaseless attack from the Somali militia,” he said, adding that Mat Aznan, who was driving the carrier was shot and died at the scene.

“I looked at Mat Aznan’s condition, blood all over as he was fatally injured by taking the RPG shots up front. The grenade penetrated the armoured carrier, if they were GPMG or normal machine guns, normally the bullets would not be able to penetrate,” explained Latif, who immediately informed the platoon chief Lieutenant Kamal Johari.

However, Mat Aznan’s death did not dampen the Malaysian troop’s spirit, and they completed the mission at 4 am on Oct 4, after several hours of fierce combat against the Somalian militia.

It was reported by the media that more than 100,000 bullets were used in the campaign and it was also the first and the most ferocious city battle fought by Malaysian soldiers in the country’s military history.

“God forbids. Pray that our country will be protected from turning into another Somalia. I hope we all appreciate the peace that we have now for the future generation,” said Latif, one of the real heroes of Black Hawk Down.

-Bernama