Don’t make claims you can’t prove, Hadi Awang told

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang needs to back up his claim that that corruption was mostly committed by non-Muslims and non-bumiputras.

In telling off the PAS president, MCA said Hadi Awang’s baseless claim is the peak of irresponsibility.

“Hadi brings up these profound accusations verged on racial and religious profiling. However, can the Marang MP produce any evidence to back up his claims?” MCA Vice-President Datuk Tan Teik Cheng said in a statement today.

“Otherwise, such remarks should not be made in a multi-racial, diverse environment that is Malaysia or even in any homogenous country, because it will not only cause rifts in the community, but could also escalate into conflicts and fights over perceived inequity.

“Thus, whether intentional or not, Hadi’s remarks are a disservice to all Malaysians who have coexisted and bonded in harmony all these years.”

Tan said pining the blame on non-Muslims and non-bumiputras as scapegoats for graft is not just irresponsible, but also downright dangerous.

He urged Hadi Awang to refrain from making any such inflammatory statements in the course of his future political pursuits.