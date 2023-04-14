Don’t make fun of Aidilftiri celebration date on social media: Religious Affairs Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians have been advised from making the date of the Aidilfitri celebration a joke on social media.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the announcement on the start of 1 Syawal and Aidilfitri celebration lies within the relevant parties’ jurisdiction and social media users should take the matter seriously.

“Since the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal is the authority to announce the date, I would like to advise those out there especially on social media to take the matter seriously. Leave it to the authorities to decide.

“I truly hope that issues related to ‘raya terkejut’ and when Aidilfitri will be celebrated are left to the specific authorities to decide and we should stop all this. God willing, let’s focus on other matters,” he said after officiating the ‘Santuni Gelandangan’programme at the Chow Kit Neighbourhood Learning Centre (PPK) here today.

The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) organised the programme, which was attended by its director Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail and City Hall’S Community Development and Urban Wellbeing Department director Ismadi Sakirin.

Commenting on the programme, Mohd Naím said a total of 600 packs of “berbuka puasa” (breaking of fast) food were distributed to the homeless community. Food basket donations were also presented to 40 families under the eyes of the PPK.

According to him, during the month of Ramadan, food packs for breaking of fast were also distributed daily at the PPK involving an allocation of RM129,600.

Other parties involved in the programme are JFB, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) Iftar Rahmah Ramadan, VFive Group Sdn Bhd, JAKIM’S Religious Services Staff Association (PKPU), Prime Minister’s Department and the Ar-Riqab Kuala Lumpur Welfare Organisation (Ar Riqab KL). - Bernama