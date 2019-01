PETALING JAYA: MCA vice-president Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker (pix) has accused Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng of being vindictive by making Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TARUC) a “punching bag”.

He said that the DAP Secretary-General should stand above politics and let the college run.

“He (Lim) is penalising innocent people because the College belongs to a political party he disagrees with (MCA),” Ti said.

“If this is the new Malaysia, as he (Lim) claims, then be fair, practise what you preach.”

On Dec 6, it was announced in Parliament that the government will only provide the institution with a development fund of RM5.5mil but not the RM30mil matching grant.

The matching grant is a commitment made to MCA by the previous administration to ensure that the institution continues to offer quality education to the young.

Lim reportedly said that MCA should break its ties with Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) and TARUC before the government could provide more allocation for the two institutions.

Ti revealed that many DAP leaders also got their education from TARUC.

“Among those that studied there are Minister Teresa Kok, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution who is also a minister,” he said.

“But when it comes to this issue, they all remain quiet so that they won’t ruffle party feathers.

“Many people have benefitted from the college because it’s affordable, roughly half the fees compared with other colleges, it takes away financial stress from parents.

“Just because it’s MCA, Lim should not be vindictive, he should stand above politics. The real victims here are the students who have to pay higher fees now.”