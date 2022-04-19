Don’t misuse gifts from palace to gain popularity: Johor Permaisuri

JOHOR BAHRU: The Permaisuri of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah said that any gifts from the Johor Palace should not be misused to gain popularity on social media.

Raja Zarith Sofiah said this in reference to a TikTok account user ‘shafeqyahya’, who had posted pictures of several gifts from Istana Bukit Serene here.

However, Raja Zarith Sofiah said she did not know the individual.

“I know the gifts and it is actually a gift to some senior Johor state government officers as a sincere appreciation for their services.

“I do not know who this ‘shafeqyahya’ is and I suspect the gifts have been misused to gain following and popularity on social media, seemingly having a close relationship with the Johor Royal Family,” Raja Zarith Sofiah posted on the Royal Johor Facebook page today.

Raja Zarith Sofiah said a police report would be lodged to investigate if there was an element of abuse or disguise as a Johor government officer.

Earlier, several TikTok video clips shared by the account holder depicted several gifts from the Johor Palace, such as pendants, chains, gold coins, a set of pens and Islamic prayer beads as well as samping raya (sarong). — Bernama