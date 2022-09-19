Don’t misuse halal logo, traders warned

KUALA LUMPUR: Traders and the public at large have been reminded not to misuse the halal logo because it is considered as being insensitive to the Muslim community.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar said that such actions indirectly undermine the authority of the recognition of halal food.

“I hope no party tries to misuse the halal logo, mock the halal logo...this matter is very sensitive because in our country we have to respect religious freedom,“ he said after launching the Cashless Halal Food Festival at the Bank Rakyat Twin Towers here today.

According to him, halal certification can benefit entrepreneurs who are seeking to advance their businesses, especially in the food and beverage sector as it can attract Muslim customers in addition to non-Muslim patrons.

On the food festival that convenes 150 halal food traders starting today until Friday (Sept 23), he said the event is expected to rake in RM1 million in sales.

Noh said, the festival also aimed at promoting cashless business transactions among the public in line with the government’s aspiration of raising financial literacy among members of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family).

He said entrepreneurs should use the cashless platform to drive their business growth in addition to leveraging technology to continue to be stable and sustainable. - Bernama