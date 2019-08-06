Don’t obsess over PM succession plan, urges Patriot

PETALING JAYA: Persatuan Patriot Kebangsaan (Patriot) urges all quarters to stop speculating over when Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will hand over the reins to his successor, as it appears to have overshadowed the country’s reform agenda.

“It is not only an unnecessary and damaging distraction but also a betrayal of the rakyat’s hope and aspirations.

“We further note that in the quest for positions and power certain politicians have stooped so low to gutter politics. This is highly unethical. They are arguably as bad as the kleptocrat BN politicians,” Patriot president Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji (pix) said in a statement today.

He was referring to recent reports that there were calls by some groups to set a definite time frame for Mahathir to step down, while others have voiced their support for him to complete the full 5-year term as Prime Minister.

He also said that the organisation would like to see politicians behave in the manner that is worthy of the people’s respect, trust and support.

“They should instead fully focus on their respective portfolios and responsibilities and to fulfill their promises of reform as expected by the rakyat who voted them in,” he said.

He also said the problem does not lie with Mahathir, as he has repeatedly stated he will hand over the premiership when the timing is right, and that the Pakatan Harapan presidential council has already made a decision on the succession plan.

“Any attempt on horse-trading for the premiership succession will be viewed in contempt,” he added.