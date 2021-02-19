Don’t obstruct cops from carrying out their duties at roadblocks - Acryl Sani

SHAH ALAM: The public cannot stop the police from inspecting their vehicles if there is suspicion that an offence has or is being committed, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said.

He said policemen manning roadblocks (SJR) were duty-bound to inspect documents such as identification card, licence, vehicle details, the validity of road insurance and travel documents.

“The public must obey the SJR personnel when asked to provide any documents involved and that is within their prerogative of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the guidelines of the National Security Council (MKN).

“Not obstructing cops from carrying out duties is also among the SOPs set by MKN,” he said in a press conference after a visit to the roadblock mounted at the Setia Alam Toll Plaza here, today.

He said this when asked to comment on those who have been questioning the power and limitations of the police when manning roadblocks.

“This is because there are those who use vehicles to smuggle prohibited goods or to commit criminal activities...the vehicle might also be stolen,“ he said.

When asked to comment on the Covid-19 vaccine which is expected to arrive in the country this Sunday, Acryl Sani said his team had made detailed preparations to assist the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) in ensuring its safe arrival.

“This includes ensuring movement, transfer, storage and distribution of vaccines to designated locations are safe and secure,“ he said.

Commenting on the issue of the arrest of the founder of the ‘Sugarbook’ application and website, he said his team was gathering evidence from relevant parties to complete the investigation to be submitted to the Attorney General for further action.

A 34-year-old local man believed to be the founder of the application, who is from Penang, was arrested at 4.30pm yesterday at a condominium in Kuala Lumpur.

Following public complaints, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) blocked access to the site claiming that more and more women in the country, especially university students, were offered to become `sugar babies’ through the site. -Bernama