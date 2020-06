LANGKAWI: Transport operators should not pass on their additional operating costs to consumers if the “Cuti- Cuti Malaysia” domestic tourism campaign is to be successful, said a tourism activist.

While the Tourism, Culture and Arts Ministry should be lauded for reviving the domestic tourism campaign to drive the industry after the devastating effects of the Covid – 19 global pandemic, Tourism Langkawi Association president Ahmad Pishol Isahak said if the cost to travel continues to soar then the campaign will come to nought.

He pointed out that there is a marked increase in travel fares and it has put a dent in efforts to promote tourism, especially when travellers continue to be worried about their safety and security.

Ahmad Pishol said he understands the plight of the transport operators, whose costs have skyrocketed despite the fall in global crude oil prices, because the new preventative measures meant more operational costs.

The need for social distancing, constant disinfection and personal protection equipment as well as investing in new technologies will undeniably translate to more costs, he said in an interview.

But there are ways to reduce costs - a new norm means innovation and absorbing losses until the pandemic can be kept in check, he said.

He urged transporters - from airlines to ferry services, express bus to ride sharing operators or tour bus owners - to reduce their charges for now as it is crucial to lure back domestic tourists to boost the industry first.

“We must get the domestic consumption rate up first then we can later consider about charging more. Make our products and services the cheapest where possible and the industry will rebound faster.”

What tourism needs now is the numbers and a higher rate of spending.

To achieve this target, Ahmad Pishol said community empowerment is important where the travel trade members should discard egos and create common platforms to entice more tourists to visit, and more importantly; to spend.

He also urged employers to refrain from reducing the salaries of their employees for now, as the spending power of workers is needed to power the economy back up after 60 days of a virtual standstill.

“If the government is offering incentives to protect the workers, the employers should learn to leverage off it instead of taking away wages.”

He added that the travel trade industry must also ramp up the quality and number of attractions to lure tourists.